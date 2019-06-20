The surf life saving club born out of tragedy

100 years ago this Gold Coast surf life saving powerhouse was just a shed on some rocks, born out of tragedy. Now, boasts nearly 100 club members and 8000 social members.

The club has endured and withstood the elements for 100 years and is now preparing for major celebrations to mark the occasion.

However, being so exposed to the elements, that has taken its toll on the clubhouse but that has also meant a dual celebration with the completion of stage one of major refurbishments.

The Currumbin Vikings Surf Life Saving Club has recently refurbished its clubhouse next to Elephant Rock at Currumbin Beach.

Vikings CEO Michael Sullivan said the work involved redoing the roof and steel work and weatherproof the balcony to allow patrons to enjoy the views come rain, hail or shine.

And while the club's location is a major plus, Mr Sullivan said their was also a rich history which Vikings was looking forward to sharing with the public during its centenary season in 2019-20.

To mark the reopening of the club, a special 100 year flag was hoisted and displays of history photos and reports will greet patrons passing through the doors.

Looking forward to the Currumbin Vikings Surf Life Saving Clu's centenary celebrations are Sue Shepherd, Carole Walle, Natalie Peat, Sam Frost, Morgan Brodhurst-Hill, Jacob Loughnan, Carter Brodhurst-Hill and Jackson Maynard in front of the refurbished clubhouse next to Elephant Rock.

"The club came about through tragedy when in 1915 Alderman Fielding Chippendale lost his daughter Eva who drowned at Currumbin," Mr Sullivan said.

"After that, a peg and line attached to a float was fixed to rock face but it wasn't until 1919 when the club was formed by locals and then bolstered by members of the Ipswich Vikings Swimming Club who use to come down to help provide lifeguard services - hence the name."

From a shed in the early days, the club has grown, withstanding high tides, cyclones and near plane crashes to become one of the most iconic clubs not only in Queensland but Australia.

It features prominently every Anzac Day when the Dawn Service is broadcast nationally on television.

The refurbished clubhouse.



The club, which has about 960 surf club members and around 8000 social members, has also enjoyed considerably success in the sporting arena under the guidance of club president Ben Munro and his team.

At last year's World Championships in Adelaide, Currumbin pushed Northcliffe to the limit in a neck-and-neck battle for supremacy, before falling just short in a nailbiting finish.

They were also third in this year's Australian Championship pointscore behind Northcliffe and Alexandra Headland, also adding back-to-back State Junior Pointscores.

The club is planning a wide range of events to mark the centenary including a commemorative book, a Walk Back In Time cocktail party on Saturday, November 16 before the December 1 Around the Rock Swim, culminating in the 100th Year Gala Dinner on May 16, 2020 at Currumbin RSL.

For more on the history of the club, visit www.surfclub.currumbinslsc.com.au