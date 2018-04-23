The time is right for Uke Night

FOR the past seven years Stukulele (aka Stu Eadie) has lovingly maintained Uke Mullum's Uke Night, where ukulele players and music lovers of all ages converge to strum and sing along to a songbook of more than 20 songs.

With a different theme every month - '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, Beatles, Stones, love songs, break-up songs, blues, jazz, disco, Motown, Punk, and list goes on - the Uke Night is a warm, unique local event that Stu and his partner Miss Amber love bringing to the community.

Ukulele has turned into an all consuming passion for Stu - not only is Uke Night a labour of love, he also teaches at Coorabell Primary and performs at community events with his beloved Uke Orchestra.

This month's Uke Night gig is sporting a 'lounge' theme: think swinging '50s and '60s hits with a psychedelic trip out.

And if you like what Stu is dong, he could always use some help in keeping the community strumming.

For the cost of a cup of coffee per month, you can be a Uke Mullum patron and have your say in choosing songs to learn and perform, and gain access to online lessons and the monthly Uke Night songbooks.

To see how you can get involved in this growing community, check out www.patreon.com/UkeMullum.

The next Uke Night is this Thursday, April 26 at Club Mullum from 6.30pm.