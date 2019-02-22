Menu
Login
CLEAR THE COMMUTE: Traffic congestion on the Bruce Highway.
CLEAR THE COMMUTE: Traffic congestion on the Bruce Highway. John McCutcheon
Motoring

The traffic problem you can't ignore - have your say

by RACQ's Emma O'Mara
18th Feb 2019 5:25 AM

I WANT to talk about the problem you can't ignore.

The one that slows you down, darkens your mood and steals your time away from the things and the people you love. I'm talking about congestion. It's as irritating as the word itself sounds, and it's even more infuriating than the blocked nose variety.

Being stuck in traffic is not a new issue, it's not isolated to cities, and no amount of stress or tears behind the wheel will ever fix it. But your voice can make a difference.

We're listening and we're calling on you, through our Red Spot Congestion Survey, to tell us about the problem roads in your region that continually put a handbrake on your life along with the rest of the economy's productivity.

Whether it's a set of traffic lights taking too long to change, delays at a rail crossing, or something completely different - we want to know what keeps you waiting.

It's easy to sit back and do nothing, or simply find comfort in knowing you're one of so many facing this same issue every day, but we live in Queensland! We're famous for our relaxed way of life - so we shouldn't accept congestion, let alone ignore it.

Participate in RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey by heading to the RACQ website and let's clear up our commute.

cars news congestion motoring racq survey traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pottsville DA dismissed

    Pottsville DA dismissed

    Council News UNANIMOUS vote by councillors has again rejected a bid from the developers of the Seabreeze estate from subdividing land originally earmarked for a high school

    Free TAFE pledge made by NSW Labor

    Free TAFE pledge made by NSW Labor

    Politics Prue Car said Labor's plan would help people find jobs

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G

    Tweed residents urged to prepare as Cyclone Oma approaches

    Tweed residents urged to prepare as Cyclone Oma approaches

    Weather Locations affected include Tweed Heads, Hastings Point and Yamba.