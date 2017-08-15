22°
The Tweed a hit for exchange students

Liana Turner
15th Aug 2017
SUNNY EXPERIENCE: South Korean students spent 10 days exploring the region with their hosts from Wollumbin High School.
SUNNY EXPERIENCE: South Korean students spent 10 days exploring the region with their hosts from Wollumbin High School.

OUTDOOR loos and beachside suburbs were a reality for South Korean students who have visited the Tweed on exchange.

Wollumbin High School hosted students from sister school Cheongju Foreign Language High School for 10 days this month.

Language teacher Suzanne Lofts said the students involved formed lifelong bonds while learning about ways of life vastly different from their own.

"It was very interesting for them,” Ms Lofts said.

"One of them was staying in Byrrill Creek with an outback toilet.”

Others were surrounded by farmland, in Murwillumbah or close to the beach. Ms Lofts said a whale watching trip saw many succumb to seasickness, but all enjoyed the day.

Chillingham Public School also hosted the visitors for a day of performances and craft.

Ms Lofts said exchange visits brought a great level of cultural interaction to their teaching while fortifying students' interest in language studies.

"It's fabulous for them because our kids are very isolated from other cultures,” she said.

Such is the bond between the two schools, one of Wollumbin's seniors was planning a trip to South Korea as a post-graduation celebration.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  south korea student exchange wollumbin high school

