The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

TOMORROW is a day that causes dread for dieters and makes dentists smile - World Chocolate Day.

Ever since man discovered the addictive flavour of the cacao tree, chocolate has been an indulgence throughout history.

The Aztecs believed it was a gift from the gods and there are plenty who would agree.

While there will be those celebrating the day by dipping their favourite fruit into chocolate, at Tropical Fruit World in the Tweed Valley one exotic fruit will be a star all on its own.

The black sapote or chocolate pudding fruit will feature in delicious recipes developed by head chef Chey Farrell.

Tropical Fruit World head chef Chey Farrell with some of Black Sapote (chocolate pudding fruit ) delights which will be on offer at the park leading up to International Chocolate Day. Scott Powick

Aside from its delicious natural chocolate flavour, the black sapote is also a rich source of vitamin C (four times more than an orange), it can be used for soap, a skin exfoliator, a lip balm and in candles - and all smell of chocolate.

"The tree is native to Mexico and Central America but we have plenty growing at Tropical Fruit World,” Chey said.

"Cutting it open like an avocado, you twist it to reveal black flesh and a nut in the middle. Looks can be deceiving because the natural flavour of this fruit is exactly as it says - chocolate pudding.

"You can use it to enhance any dish where you might use chocolate, from mousse to cheesecake, ice cream to drinks. If you wanted healthy chocolate, this is it.

"I think as Australians become more familiar with fruits such as this, we'll see them more on menus.”

So if you can't resist a chocolate indulgence on Sunday but don't fancy the guilt, a black sapote dish might be the perfect answer.

Recipes:

Chocolate fruit bread & butter pudding.

The trick is to start by using older bread or even better is old fruit toast.

Ingredients:

Eggs whole x 4,

Bread x 1 loaf,

Cinnamon x 1.5 spoon,

Sugar x 250 grams,

Half a spoon of vanilla essence ,

Walnuts x 200grams,

Sultanas x 120 grams,

Orange rind of one whole orange,

Soft butter x 250 gms,

Good coconut milk x 1 litre

Finally but most importantly, two whole chocolate fruit (ripe & soft - should feel like a ripe avocado). Take out seed, scoop out flesh from inside with no green skin.

Method:

Place with all other ingredients and add coconut milk. Soak, place four or five whole slices of your bread on the bottom for the base of your pudding into a small baking dish.

Then add the mix on top, press down the mix so it steams evenly, rub soft butter onto the bottom of your lid or cater's foil.

Place your tray into a larger tray or pan with hot water into (water bath), cook it at 180 degrees for 45 to an hour depending on your oven.

Take foil off for last 15 mins to give it a little crust on top.

Finish off with brandy cream (whipping cream one nip of good brandy, whisk together, add a little sugar to taste).

Pull out of oven, eat and smile.

Chocolate pudding fruit baked cheesecake

Ingredients:

250g packet plain sweet biscuits

125g butter, melted

2 x 250g packets cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup CSR Caster Sugar

3/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon rind

3 eggs

fruit mix

two large black sapote fruit (soft like a ripe avocado)

Method:

Step 1 - Preheat oven to 160°C/140°C fan-forced. Grease a 6cm-deep, 22cm round (base) cake pan.

Step 2 - Process biscuits until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add butter. Process until combined. Press mixture over base and sides of pan leaving a 2cm gap from Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3 - Process cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, vanilla, and lemon rind until smooth.

Add eggs, one at a time, processing until just combined, add black sapoti into the mix, blend again then pour into prepared pan.

Bake for 50 minutes to one hour or until just set and center wobbles slightly.

Allow cooling in the oven for two hours, with the door ajar.

Share the enjoyment of this baked cheesecake with friends.