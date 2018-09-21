Menu
FINAL 8: Banora Point Primary's netball team is closing in on the state championship.
Sport

The Tweed netballers shooting for glory

Steve Vivian
by
21st Sep 2018 9:08 AM

A QUEST that began back in June, when Banora Point Primary's netballers were just one team in a pile of hundreds, reaches a dramatic completion this weekend.

The first chapter was a clean-sweep at the Tweed district gala netball day, where Banora Point won three games to progress through the first round of the NSW PSSA knock-out competition.

Then it was on to Grafton, where the title of North Coast champions was there to be won.

Banora Point Primary's Evie Clarkson, Macie Harper, Giselle McGovern, Indianna Branch, Boston Kane, Bridget Hudson, Izzy Boucher, Amy Wright, Kaiya Tom and Charli Smith have carried the school to the final 8 of the NSW state netball championships.
Lismore were dealt with through control and composure, and when Tacking Point surged late, the girls rose to meet the challenge.

Now, Banora Point, the undisputed North Coast champs, are preparing to travel to the hallowed turf of Sydney Olympic Park this weekend, where they will battle with the final eight schools for the state championship.

The team's coach, Rachelle McArthur, says it has been a pleasure to coach team members Evie Clarkson, Macie Harper, Giselle McGovern, Indianna Branch, Boston Kane, Bridget Hudson, Izzy Boucher, Amy Wright, Kaiya Tom and Charli Smith, who have earned the privilege of representing their school on a Sydney road-trip.

"They are a dedicated group of girls who have displayed excellent sportsmanship in every game,” said McArthur, who is also a teacher at the school.

"I have enjoyed watching their growth as a team as they become more confident in their skills and abilities.”

McArthur sees no reason why these girls won't come home as state champs.

"The girls have shown consistent determination - when the competition gets tough, they really come together as a team to support and encourage each other,” she said.

