The Tweed Unlimited Arts Fair is on this weekend

Aisling Brennan
| 20th Jun 2017 10:15 AM
ARTY: Tweed Unlimited Arts Spinners and Weavers Group are getting ready for the handmade arts and craft fair.
ARTY: Tweed Unlimited Arts Spinners and Weavers Group are getting ready for the handmade arts and craft fair.

WOVEN treasures and intricate pots will be on display at the annual Tweed Unlimited Arts (TUA) handmade art and craft fair.

TUA Spinners and Weavers Group vice president Gloria O'Connor said there will be plenty of interesting things to see at the fair.

"We'll be having demonstrations of spinning and weaving and knitting on the day,” Ms O'Connor said.

"We'll also have a lot of lovely items on sale and there will be raffles.”

With over 40 members aged from 17 to 90 years old, Ms O'Connor said everyone in the group was looking forward to the big weekend.

"We've been busy, busy, busy for the craft day and sharing our knowledge,” she said.

The Spinners and Weavers group recently revived $3815 council grant to purchase new equipment.

Fast facts

The handmade art and craft fair is on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 from 9am to 4pm.

Tweed Unlimited Arts, Southern End, Pioneer Parade, Banora Point

For more information, visit www.tweedunlimitedarts.com.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  banora point tweed unlimited arts

