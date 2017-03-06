The Tweed Valley Relay for Life is on again

WALKING FOR A CURE: Relay for Life organisers Sonya Lee and Nerida Dean are asking for people to help raise money for Cancer Council.

MORE than 200 people are expected to join in the fight against cancer this weekend.

The 18-hour Tweed Valley Relay for Life event is being held at Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff, and gives the community a chance to help raise much-needed funds for the New South Wales Cancer Council.

Event organiser Nerida Dean said Relay for Life was a great way to support people affected by cancer.

"Up in the northern district for the NSW Cancer Council they know that the outcomes for people in rural and regional Australia are much poorer than those in metropolitan areas,” Ms Dean said.

"The instances of cancer is far higher (in Tweed) than most other places in NSW.

"For every dollar we raise, (the Cancer Council will) match it with another dollar. So, for every dollar we raise, they spend $2 in this area.”

A busy itinerary will be offered to keep participants entertained throughout the night, including pony rides, kids' games, live entertainment and yoga.