The Tweed's best fish and chip shops: Have your say

Nothing beats fish and chips on the beach. Michele Sternberg

THE Tweed is well known for being one of, if not the greatest region in the world to experience fresh and delicious seafood.

And with the Australian Fish and Chip awards currently underway, we've compiled a list of the five best fish and chip shops on the Tweed based on feedback from our Facebook readers.

1. Scales Seafoods

47 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

Now in business for 19 years, Scales in Tweed Heads is famous among both Tweed residents and Queenslanders for its fresh seafood and dedication to customer service.

The casual fish and chip joint with a giant outdoor area has been described by customers as "by far the best fish and chip shop on the Tweed” and "always busy no matter what time you go there”.

2. The Inky Squid, Terranora Fish & Chippery

Shop 5, The Pavillions Marketplace, 2-14 Henry Lawson Dr, Terranora

Based in the lush hills of Terranora, The Inky Squid has made a big impact on customers since it opened just a few months ago.

The shop has quickly become the go-to place for customers looking for burgers, fresh and cooked seafood, while also catering for gluten-free diets and vegetarians.

With a vibrant and colourful menu, customers have described the shop as "without a doubt the best in the Tweed” with "absolutely amazing food and amazing service”.

3. Get Hooked Seafoods

2 River Terrace, Tweed Heads

A family-owned business, Get Hooked Seafoods in Tweed Heads offers relaxed waterfront views with an all-weather alfresco dining area.

A fully licensed venue, Get Hooked has been in business for more than 30 years and offers fresh and cooked seafood at affordable prices.

Customers have described the fish and chip joint as having "a variety of fresh fish” and "amazing fresh seafood cooked to perfection”.

4. Tweed River Seafoods

78 Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah

Offering riverside eating with beautiful sunset views of Mt Warning, Tweed River Seafoods has been in business since 1999 and offers customers the choice to either cook their delicious seafood at home or enjoy the picturesque surrounds of the Tweed.

With a large variety of fresh seafood including local prawns, bigs and crabs, the shop also offers an extensive takeaway menu including crumbed or battered fish, burgers, prawn cutlets and calamari.

The shop's food has been described by customers as "beautiful and fresh” and "cooked perfectly”.

5. Allans Seafood & Asian Restaurant

51 Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah

Along with beautiful views of the Tweed River, Allan's is well known for its fresh local seafood and extensive takeaway menu with fish and chips, hamburgers, cold drinks and coffee.

Customers have described the restaurant as having "awesome burgers” and "really nice food with good friendly staff”.

