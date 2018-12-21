The Tweed's top cop calls time on illustrious career

Superintendant Wayne Starling is given a salute march off by his staff on his final day before retirement.

Superintendant Wayne Starling is given a salute march off by his staff on his final day before retirement. Scott Powick

IN 1979, Wayne Starling's friend Paul Farrugia bet him a carton of Diet Coke he wouldn't last three weeks in the NSW Police Force.

On Thursday, Superintendent Starling walked out of the Tweed Heads Police Station surrounded by 200 officers, family and friends giving him a guard of honour.

The retiring Tweed Byron Police District commander held it together as the crowd sang "he is a jolly good fellow”.

It marked the end of a 39-year-career.

Tweed Byron Police Commander Superintendant Wayne Starling is given a salute march off by his staff on his final day before retirement. Scott Powick

Supt Starling said retiring at 58 was the hardest decision he had ever made.

"I have no regret whatsoever, I come from a Housing Commission background with very little and the Police Force has given me everything,” he said.

"Police get by on something they talk about as black humour because we see some things people should never see.

"Police make a remarkable difference to people that they don't know ... I am I very appreciative of that.”

He said he remembered the young man who joined the Police Force back in 1979.

"I was terribly good looking back then, I remember that,” he quipped.

"A mate bet me I wouldn't last for three weeks ... I think I have won that bet.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Supt Starling would be remembered as the man who brought the community and the police together.

Supt Starling said the job hasn't been easy despite giving him everything in life - a family, finances and a respected place in the community.

The retired commander was at the forefront of the mission to recover the bodies of 43-year-old Stephanie King and her children Ella Jane, 11, and Jacob, 7, when their van plunged into the swollen Tweed River at Tumbulgum following last year's floods.

A third child, Chloe May, managed to escape.

"I have witnessed firsthand the strength our community members have when things are tough from bushfires on the South Coast of NSW to the bravery of a mother at Tumbulgum who drowned attempting to save her two children.” he said.

"I have been humbled by some of the brave men and women I have worked with along the way.”

Supt Starling began his career in September 1979 as a trainee at Metropolitan before working in Parramatta, Penrith, Blacktown and Port Macquarie.

He later worked as a Local Area Commander in Moree, Shoalhaven and Lake Illawarra before he finally joined the Tweed Byron Police District in 2016.

During that time, he has earned five clasps to the NSW Police Medal, the Australian Police Medal, the National Police Service Medal and more than 10 complimentary remarks and acknowledgements of good police work.

An emotional Supt Starling said it was at Moree in 2007 where he was first embraced as a commander and he would "never forget” the kindness the community showed him and his family.

"The police family and community has given me so much more than financial security,” he said.

"Thanks for the privilege of serving you for the past 40 years ... If you have children who wish to make a difference with their lives, I would strongly suggest considering the Police Force.”

Supt Starling welcomed new Commander and Superintendent Dave Roptell, who he said would be "an excellent addition to the community.”

Tweed Byron Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said Supt Starling had left big shoes to fill.

"He would have to be without a shadow of a doubt the best commander I have worked for,” he said.

"He is a very personable and understanding human who has an ability to communicate without any prejudice no matter who that would be with.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner and Commander of the Northern Region Max Mitchell said after 39 years Supt Starling deserved some time with his family.

"He gets a cheeky smile when he is up to mischief, is loved by staff, loved by the community and highly regarded by the executives of the NSW Police Force,” he said.

"While we wish we could bottle him we have to allow him to relinquish the reins and spend quality time with his family.”

Tweed Byron Police Association representative Darren McCaughey said Supt Starling was generous with his time to his staff and the community alike.

"He has worked exceptionally hard in his time at Tweed Byron Police District taking us forward in many areas,” he said.

"Enjoy your retirement boss.”