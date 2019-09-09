The Tweed’s worst weeds will be under attack

Council's Program Leader - Sustainable Agriculture, Eli Szandala with some fireweed - one of the weeds to be discussed at the workshop.

BATTLING the weeds of the Tweed is one of the great struggles for farmers and rural land owners in the shire.

But now a new workshop headed-up by the Tweed Shire Council is hoping to help address the issue.

The workshop titled ‘The Worst Weeds of the Tweed’ will be the first of eight delivered, and will be held at Tyalgum Hall on Thursday, September 19.

The event will guide rural land owners on the best way to manage the major issues of weeds in the shire.

Council’s program leader, Eli Szandala, said the workshop has been developed recognising the need for safe and effective strategies to manage weeds.

“The workshop will provide the best practice management options for common pasture and environmental weeds in the Tweed, including giant Parramatta grass, fireweed, and giant devil’s fig,” Mr Szandala said.

“Fortunately there are solutions to these problems that include a combination of prevention strategies and minimal chemical controls that will be explored in detail on the day.

“The day will include a visit to a local farm to demonstrate best practice techniques for the management of giant devil’s fig and giant Parramatta grass, along with new technologies such as the use of drones for monitoring and control.”

Experts from Beechwood Biological Solutions, AgFlight Farm Support, Back 2 Bush, Local Land Services and Rous County Council will also present information and showcase environmentally — friendly weed control methods.

Primary producers and other rural landholders are encouraged to attend. Bookings are essential via worstweedsworkshop.eventbrite.com.au