Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

 

 

Originally published as The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

More Stories

cricket quiz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        premium_icon Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        News A gradual winding back of restrictions in NSW could start as soon as next month with the Berejiklian government eyeing a way forward which helps the state’s economy...

        5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

        premium_icon 5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

        News It is one of the first places in the world to have 5G connectivity

        ‘Very risky’: Huge spike in calls to remove snakes

        premium_icon ‘Very risky’: Huge spike in calls to remove snakes

        News Snake catcher Sarah Mailey’s phone has been ringing off the hook with reptiles...

        All Gold Coast beachside carparks to be closed

        premium_icon All Gold Coast beachside carparks to be closed

        News All beachside carparking on Gold Coast to be closed