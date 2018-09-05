The ultimate award for Tweed's youth

JACINTA Greenup was hooked on surfing from the moment she rode her first waves as a kid at Cabarita Beach.

Many years later, she's Tweed's Rising Star.

Southern Cross University's Rising Star scholarship program, aimed at setting a student on the path to realising their potential, gives local businesses a chance to ride along with, and support, the success of young students.

The scholarship has allowed Greenup to balance her studies and passion for surfing. Elise Derwin

The program is one that Twin Towns Clubs and Resorts has gotten fully behind since 2010, with Greenup, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at SCU the latest Twin Towns scholarship recipient along with Bachelor of Social Welfare student Brayden Maynard.

Bachelor of Digital Business student Matteo Caridi and Business/Laws student Sarah Ashley have also received a scholarship thanks to the Twin Towns Services Community Foundation.

Twin Towns Director David Phillips, Sarah Ashley, Matteo Caridi and Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker.

Twin Towns deputy chairman Brian Brown said, on behalf of the club's members, Twinnies was proud to support the Rising Stars Program.

"We have been so impressed with the young people that we have been able to meet and support, and we know that in some way they will go in to the community and make a difference through the work they do in their future careers,” he said.

For their power to inspire, students' stories, like Greenup's, are well worth recognition.

In 2015, she competed in the World Qualifying Series while still managing her Year 12 studies.

Greenup then decided to complete the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy before heading back to the world of surfing full-time, where she has competed with the likes of big name surfers Steph Gilmore, Tyler Wright and Coco Ho.

"I am so grateful for how much Twin Towns has helped me out,” Greenup said.

"It's been easy to focus on uni without the pressure of also having a part-time job while training and competing and I've been able to consistently achieve good grades.”