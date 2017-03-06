28°
The undisputed King comes to life in March

Daniel McKenzie
| 6th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
Elvis - One Night In Vegas comes to Jupiters, Gold Coast on Saturday, March 18.
Elvis - One Night In Vegas comes to Jupiters, Gold Coast on Saturday, March 18. Budget

RELIVE the King's triumphant return to stage after a nine year break in Elvis - One Night in Vegas.

The year was 1969 and after nearly a decade in Hollywood, Elvis returned to his real passion in the performance capital of the world.

Much to the delight of fans, Elvis spent the next two years ascending the throne as the undisputed King of Las Vegas during a magical period of a famed career spanning 20 years.

Mark Anthony, regarded as one of the most dynamic Elvis tribute artists in the world today, brings this unique period to life through songs, costumes, emotion, energy and raw power in a two-hour concert spectacular.

His show will transport audiences to a time when Elvis Presley ruled the world and dominated the record charts in the 50s through to the late 70s with his dynamic voice and sensational stage presence. Joe Moscheo of the Imperials, a band who toured and recorded with Elvis, said Anthony was so good at paying tribute to Elvis, that he reminded him so much of his close friend.

"Mark's show pays tribute to Elvis for all the right reasons and brings back memories of when we were there on stage with the man himself,” Moscheo said.

Elvis is considered one of the greatest music acts the world has ever seen. His record sales exceed 600million copies worldwide and he won three Grammy awards.

Known as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis was also one of Hollywood's most desired leading men and made several films in his lifetime. The year 2017 marks 40 years since Elvis died prematurely at the age of 42, in August of 1977.

Elvis - One Night In Vegas

  • Where: Jupiters Casino
  • When: Saturday, March 18
  • Tickets: ticketek.com.au
