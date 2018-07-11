The untold Andy Irons story comes to Tweed

THE universally acclaimed documentary depicting the conflicting fortunes of Andy Irons, one of surfing's most revered figures, will air in the Tweed next month in what is one of only four Australian dates for the film.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God, tells the story of Iron's brilliance on the waves and his tragic struggles with bipolar disorder and drug addiction, doing so through a collage of home movies, intimate interviews, archival footage and beautiful underwater cinematography.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God - Australian Premiere Dates Announced

Since its release in May this year, the film has garnered blanket praise from critics due to the delicate nature of the storytelling which, according to the Los Angeles Times, "doesn't shy from detailing Irons' problems with opioid addiction and bipolar disorder as well as the darker parts of his relationships with his brother (and fellow surfer) as well as his professional rivalry with Kelly Slater”.

Although Irons lived a public life as the face of international surfing along with Kelly Slater, many were unaware of his internal battles that ultimately led to his tragic death in 2010.

The film confronts Iron's bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as the opioid crisis rises to a national emergency in the United States, and prescription drug-addiction is being recognised as a critical issue in Australia.

One doesn't need to be a surfer to relate to Andy's story of bipolar disorder and addiction, and the untold story of his life serves to tear down the myths associated with these insufficiently understood diseases.

Over the course of his professional career, Andy Irons won three world titles (2002, 2003, 2004), three Quiksilver Pro France titles (2003, 2004, 2005), two Rip Curl Pro Search titles (2006 and 2007) and 20 elite tour victories including the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing four times from 2002-2006. He is the only surfer to have won a title at every venue on the ASP calendar.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God makes its Australian premier in Sydney, after travelling around the world, before coming to Twin Towns on August 2.

KISSED BY GOD

WHEN: Thursday, August 2. Doors Open 7pm, for 7.30pm start

WHERE: Twin Towns Showroom

TICKETS: www.tetongravity.com/films - $20 in advance, $25 at the door.