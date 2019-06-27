The valuable lesson learned by the Hornets

A VALUBLE lesson in how to handle pressure is what Cudgen will take into this week's LLT premiership fixture.

Off the back of their 28-0 loss to the undefeated Marist Brothers, coach Letitia Kelly said her side was better for the tough experience.

The Hornets, who sit fourth on the table, travel to Crozier Field to face Northern United on Sunday morning in a game they need to win.

Kelly said her side learnt plenty from the defeat last weekend.

"At half-time it was 6-0, but when we went back in we lost our structure and we put too much pressure on ourselves,” she said.

"We are still gelling as a team and last week's loss taught us we need to play as a team and keep it simple.

"We had a discussion on how we can take from the loss and I think we have noticed from last week that once we play with more unity, and we follow our structure, then we go really well.”

Just two competition points separate the Hornets and seventh-placed Mullumbimby.

With a weaker points differential, maintaining wins will be critical against sides outside of the finals race.

Kelly said there was plenty of confidence among her players, knowing they could be out of the top five with a loss this weekend.

"If we get a little hazy and frustrated, we play like a completely different team,” she said.

"We just need to keep it simple this weekend.”

In other matches this weekend, Evans Head will face Byron Bay, Mullumbimby play Kyogle, and Casino will host Ballina.