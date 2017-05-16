The venue with the views: Greenmount Beach Club

IT'S the attractive combination of restaurant-quality meals at club prices and a venue set in one of Australia's most picturesque locations that makes Greenmount Beach Club one of the Tweed's most popular dining venues.

Clint Britton, the club's general manager, said renovations had taken advantage of the location with an open dining room to ensure views could be enjoyed throughout the venue.

He said the kitchen had also undergone a makeover and the team of quality chefs now work from a state-of-the-art kitchen with an open-plan serving area, reinforcing the club's new, modern feel.

"Our chefs work to a fantastic standard and the food they serve continues to get great reviews,” he said.

"We know our diners are attracted by the meals and the views but our friendly staff leave an impression and that generates a lot of our return business.

"The team in the kitchen offer daily chef's specials, which means the options are always evolving and tailored to what's in season, and this complements our standard menu, which includes many of the favourite dishes diners might expect from a club like us.”

Tweed Heads Coolangatta Greenmount Surf Club. SCOTT POWICK

The family friendly venue, which has panoramic views of the Gold Coast skyline, hinterland and iconic surf breaks, also offers special kids' menu options.

While each Wednesday a live acoustic artist plays customer requests and the restaurant team provides a $15 shanks or lamb cutlets special. Other special events include poker and a fortnightly Phantom Race Call, while guests can join the club and get discounts or become part of the members' jackpot draw each Thursday.

"With the deck and the views, we're also a very popular place to have parties and functions,” he said. "The team at Greenmount Beach Club will do everything we can to make your event a memorable one. Contact the club to make a booking or discuss available options.”

Tweed Heads Coolangatta Greenmount Surf Club. SCOTT POWICK