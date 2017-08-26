19°
The view from up here is worth the trek

Ryan Fowler | 26th Aug 2017 5:37 PM
SPECTACULAR VIEW: Sunset from the summit of Moran Falls.
SPECTACULAR VIEW: Sunset from the summit of Moran Falls. Ryan Fowler Photography

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

WATCHING the sunset from the top of Moran Falls, in the Lamington National Park, is like watching sunset from the roof of the Gold Coast. It's not often you get to stand above an 80m waterfall to watch the sun set, and colours in the sky change.

This image is actually made up of five photographs. I opted to do it as a panorama because I wanted to use a slightly longer focal length so the hills in the background wouldn't become too small. The longer the focal length you have, the more compression is created.

Using the small waterfall on the left and a graduated neutral density filter, I started on the left and rotated the camera about 30 degrees for each photograph until everything was captured.

Settings for each photograph were ISO200, f/22 and 2 seconds per exposure.

Ryan is a Salt-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. Contact him at ryan@ryanfowler.photography

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  behind the lens with ryan fowler lamington national park moran falls photographic tips

