The win needed for club's credence

HIT UP: Toby McIntosh taking a run for the Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season. Debbie Vickery

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mustangs have been so close, yet so far away, in recent times against their rivals, with this weekend's clash hoped to be the moment they finally overcome the premiers.

Murwillumbah host Tweed Coast in a fixture sure to be played with a semi final-like intensity.

The Tweed Coast have won the last three games against the Mustangs, buy a combined total of 18-points.

These narrow losses have stuck in the craw of Murwillumbah coach Nathan Jordan, who said this Sunday's clash at home was a huge game for his club's season.

"They have beaten us the last three times by only six, four and then eight points so we know we are close,” Jordan said.

"This weekend is very important for us, especially for our confidence to be able to get the win and know we can do it.”

The Mustangs coach said he has reviewed plenty of game footage this week, especially the Raiders most recent loss.

"I'll be looking back at their Ballina game when they were beaten 38-6 and trying to find a blueprint for our game plan,” he said.

"It is important we win the individual battles because once they get a roll-on they are almost impossible to stop.”

What might be the most important aspect for the Mustangs this week is scoring early.

The Murwillumbah side have not conceded a point to the Raiders in the second half of their last two games, but were not able to reel in their half time deficits.

Jordan said his could not afford to give the defending premiers a head-start, or a fourth loss on the trot would be likely.

Murwillumbah sit second on the NRRRL Premiership table, two points behind Ballina.

A win will not only keep them within striking distance of the ladder leaders, it would put a four-point gap between them and the Raiders, who sit fourth.

However with the ladder being congested and just two points separating second to fifth, a loss this weekend could mean the Mustangs fall three spots by the end of the round.