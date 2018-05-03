The You-Du Gurus go around again

ROCK LEGENDS: Hoodoo Gurus (pictured) and You am I are set to rock the Kingscliff Beach Hotel in June.

ROCK LEGENDS: Hoodoo Gurus (pictured) and You am I are set to rock the Kingscliff Beach Hotel in June. Vicki Wood

FOR 25 years, the Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I have been teaming up on stage in a beautiful music marriage.

And they say when marriages reach the 20 year barrier, the rest is usually bliss.

That's certainly the case with these two Aussie favourites, who have just announced another five joint gigs this winter.

Last year, Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I toured together across Australia and have decided to go for another dose in 2018, this time for five gigs along the East Coast.

The Hoodoo Gurus and and You Am I (which abbreviates to 'You-Du Gurus', of course) have played together from New York to Nambucca Heads and more recently across the country when they toured from Queensland to Western Australia.

These bands boast 19 studio albums between them and are renowned for their punchy recorded material that transitions seamlessly to the live set.

After something of a revival on tour last year, when audiences went nuts hearing some of Australia's most acclaimed music of the last 25 years, the success looks only set to continue on their east Coast Tour in 2018.

There are not many bands more honed, passionate and original going around than this pair, so having the juggernaut roll into Kingscliff on June 2 will be quite the treat.