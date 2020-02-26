Theatre company stages The Snow Queen

Tweed Theatre Company cast members go through rehearsals for their production of The Snow Queen next month. Picture: Supplied.

THE Tweed Theatre Company is busy in rehearsal for their latest production, The Snow Queen which commences its season on March 7.

The production features a cast of 14 children aged 8 to 15 and six adults.

The Snow Queen is about Gerda, whose brother Kaye has disappeared.

She sets out to find him, not knowing that the beautiful, but sad and lonely Snow Queen has kidnapped him to be the son she has always wanted.

Will Gerda find him?

Will Kaye want to leave the Palace to go back to live with his

sister and grandmother again?

The Tweed Theatre Company has always endeavoured to give local talent a go on the

theatre stage and this is no exception with an eight-year-old girl who has never been on stage

before showing great potential as an actor/dancer.

One of the new mature actor/singers, Sean O'Hara has acting and singing

experience in various choirs (musical theatre) and a major roll as The Ferryman in

Opera Queensland and Arts Northern Rivers show, If These Halls Could Talk in

2016.

The main characters of The Snow Queen are: Kate - Adam Morris, Gerda - Lily Harding, Princess Cally - Audrey O'Donnell- Parr and The Snow Queen - Justine Sinclair.

The Snow Queen commences its season on Saturday, March 7 with a matinee at 2pm (NSW) and then 2pm matinees on Sunday, March 8, Saturday, March 14, Sunday, March 15, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday March 22 at the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre,

Corner Wharf and Brett Streets, Tweed Heads.

There will be cabaret seating -byo drinks and nibbles.

Cost - adults $20, table of eight - $18 each, children $15.

Tickets are available online at tweedtheatre.com.au or call 1800 674 414 or at the door.