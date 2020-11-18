’There are many roads to glory’: Don’t stress about ATAR

DON'T PANIC: Southern Cross University's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students), Professor Nan Bahr, said the most important thing is for students to have options and to choose start points that include a focus on things that are enjoyed or where there is a natural talent.

DON'T PANIC: Southern Cross University's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students), Professor Nan Bahr, said the most important thing is for students to have options and to choose start points that include a focus on things that are enjoyed or where there is a natural talent.

DON'T be concerned if you are a school leaver who does not get your fist choice or are unsure of what course to pursue at university - there's many ways to achieve your career goals.

According to Southern Cross University's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students), Professor Nan Bahr, the most important thing was for students to have options and to choose start points that include a focus on things that are enjoyed or where there was a natural talent.

"There are many roads to glory," Prof Bahr said.

"Of course, guidance officers, family, friends are helpful, but it is possible that they don't know what is possible much more than the school leaver themselves.

"If students have little idea of what they wish to pursue, or for some reason don't quite line up for their first choice, then they should not worry."

Prof Bahr said a student doesn't make the cut for a competitive entry program, then they could enrol in something that has some alignments and then transfer into the dream program after first year.

SCU offers pathway and enabling programs through the SCU College which provide a supported transition to university courses, often with the opportunity for advanced standing.

She said students who are concerned about not achieving the required Year 12 results can apply for Transition to Uni, a free intensive course which will help to guarantee a place at SCU.

It was no longer the case that the die was cast with the announcement of the ATAR or that a school leaver must make life long decisions at the point of leaving school.

Other pathway programs include the award-winning Preparing for Success Program (PSP) for mature age students, and the SCU diplomas in business, tourism, science, engineering or health which can transition into a degree.

"And if the course you choose is not a perfect fit for you, then you've learned something important," Prof Bahr said.

"And if you stick at it for at least a session and can at least pass, then you can apply to shift direction perhaps even with advanced standing."