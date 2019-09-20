Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bong or bomb
Offbeat

'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

Marc Stapelberg
by
20th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

IS THERE a bong or a bomb?

That may well have been the question on every Mullumbimby local's mind yesterday, when police locked down streets around the Commonwealth Bank and council chambers after an improvised explosive device was found in a laneway.

An exclusion zone was set up and the bomb squad was called in, and a shirtless Jacob Stewart couldn't resist conveying his shock to the local media.

He grabbed a Channel 7 microphone and said the whole drama was a "bit of an actual shock".

"It's just like, whoa, someone's actually put a bomb in Mullumbimby, that's actually quite unbelievable," he told news crews.

"It's actually quite shocking.

"I mean, I've heard of bongs in Mullumbimby but definitely not bombs.

"That's what I said to the police officer, I'm like, 'is there a bong or a bomb in the town?'

"I mean, that's unreal.

"Oh well, blessed be, I really hope this gets dealt with and no-one's injured and, like, hurt.

"This is my peaceful paradise, and something like that, it's a bit of actual shock. Holy crap."

More Stories

Show More
bomb bomb squad bong editors picks lockdown mullumbimby
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BOMB WAS 'REAL': Experts forced to physically grab device

    premium_icon BOMB WAS 'REAL': Experts forced to physically grab device

    News A BOMB technician brought to Mullumbimby from Sydney has rendered the device safe, but police believe it was real and it will now be forensically examined.

    'Very peculiar': Mystery over delay in drug sentencing

    premium_icon 'Very peculiar': Mystery over delay in drug sentencing

    Crime The men allegedly supplied cannabis in June, 2016

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    What beaches could lose drum lines next

    premium_icon What beaches could lose drum lines next

    News Most popular beaches are looming as the next target