There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

Foals front man Yannis Philippakis ventures out into the crowd during the band's set at Splendour in the Grass 2019. Supplied by SITG PR.

DID you miss out on general tickets or camping tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2020?

The 20th version of the Byron Bay festival announced last month a star-studded line up including Flume, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, Midnight Oil, Tim Minchin and more.

A record 50,000 patrons will attend the North Byron Parklands festival in July after the festival sold out within an hour.

If you missed out on tickets this morning, don't panic! A Ticket Resale Facility will kick into action soon, standby for the time and date but in the mean time sign up for the waitlist available from the festival's website.

Alternatively, anyone who you purchased tickets and can no longer attend the show will be able to offload them when the Ticket Resale Facility opens up.

The date the resale facility will be open has not been confirmed by organisers yet.

Splendour organisers have suggested music fans not to purchase tickets from Viagogo, Gumtree or any unauthorised ticket resellers.

"Splendour tickets include the name and date of birth of the ticket holder," organisers warned music fans via social media.

"This is checked against your ID at the festival gates. There is no facility in place at the moment that allows a ticket holder to change the name and date of birth on a ticket and transfer it to another person."

• Splendour in the Grass will be held at North Byron Parklands from July 24 to 26.