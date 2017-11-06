News

'There is nothing left': Fire destroys tennis champ's dream

A fire has destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora. Emergency services were called to the scene early Friday morning.
A fire has destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora. Emergency services were called to the scene early Friday morning. Liana Turner

LISMORE tennis champion Brendon Moore has spoken of the devastating fire which reduced his "career, passion and livelihood to rubble in mere minutes".

In the early hours of Friday morning, a fire broke out at the new multi-million- dollar Terranora Tennis Centre - the home of Moore Tennis Academy.

It took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish the blaze.

The damage bill is estimated at more than $700,000 and the building will probably be demolished.

 

"I didn't believe it when I got the phone call Friday morning," Mr Moore said.

"But when I drove over the hill, I saw everything had been reduced to smouldering ashes. There was nothing left."

The fire has put Moore Tennis Academy's 50-plus juniors in limbo. Many of them compete at a state and national level and train daily for upcoming competitions.

 

Brendon Moore in action.
Brendon Moore in action. Brad Greenshields

"This is literally my life, and more importantly, the life of the kids, and it's all gone," Mr Moore said.

"The kids have lost everything, their club house, equipment, home to train. Many of the kids compete and train on a full-time basis and now they're just in limbo.

"We literally have to start from scratch with not even a single ball."

The heartbreaking blow comes barely 12 months after Mr Moore moved his tennis academy to the Terranora Tennis Centre.

 

A fire has destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora. Emergency services were called to the scene early Friday morning.
A fire has destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora. Emergency services were called to the scene early Friday morning. Liana Turner

"We lost everything, from balls, to rackets, baskets, clothes, uniforms, grips, laptop, string, string machine, line markers, cones, drop lines, mini nets, coaches folder, every single thing," he said.

"Those things are built up over many, many years of coaching.

"With the support of friends and family, we've decided to launch this GoFundMe page, to help raise money for everything that has been lost, but more importantly to get all our players back out on the court doing what they love which is training and playing tennis."

The GoFundMe page can be found here: http://www.gofundme.com/mooretennisacademy

 

A fire has destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora. Emergency services were called to the scene early Friday morning.
A fire has destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora. Emergency services were called to the scene early Friday morning. Liana Turner
Lismore Northern Star

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Motorcyclist dies at Stokers Siding

Motorcyclist dies at Stokers Siding

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after motorcyclist death

Horrific injuries after man crushed by mower

File.

A man has been flown to hospital after being crushed by mower.

Cop dog Astro finds grass on his turf

Drug-sniffing dog finds unexpected items in the bagging area

Blue skies ahead for former Suns assistant

Coolangatta-Tweed AFC has appointed Matt Bedford as their senior QWAFL coach.

"He ticks all the boxes for what we are trying to provide”

Local Partners