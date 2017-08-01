There's a new head for the Pottsville community

COMMUNITY FIRST: Penny Hockings is the new Pottsville Community Association president.

TAKING on a leadership role in the Pottsville Community Association is a far cry from the boardrooms of international corporations but Penny Hockings wouldn't have it any other way.

A mother of two boys, Ms Hockings was elected unopposed to the PCA at its annual general meeting last week and is keen to throw her bountiful energy into the coastal community.

She will be supported by Tweed Shire Councillor Chris Cherry, who led the PCA for the past six years and will remain as deputy.

Ms Hockings said she was keen to contribute to her community.

"I'm very passionate about the community and the opportunity to make a difference,” she said.

"I felt the association needed a change, needed new blood and I was asked by members of the community to run.”

Moving to the Tweed Coast several years ago, Ms Hockings had kept a relatively low profile in the community until the recent saga over the Men's Shed at Black Rocks.

"It brought me out of my shell,” Ms Hockings said.

"With the Men's Shed I could see lots of people expressing a lot of concern but there was nothing to bring them all together.

"That is why I randomly threw out the idea of a convoy and people jumped at the idea. It was just providing that voice.

"To me, the PCA is an association for our community. It could be a really proactive forum for issues to be raised and for the community to work together and I felt that was perhaps not happening as well as it could be.”

With her extensive knowledge of community consultation, communications and fundraising at some of Australia's top multi- nationals including Citibank and Australia Post, Ms Hockings brings valuable experience to the table. She aims to boost participation in the PCA, with only about 20 or 30 people turning up to meetings out of the group's 230-strong membership.

Issues topping the agenda include the proposed new Dunloe Park development, the Pottsville high school and lack of infrastructure like a skate park or public swimming pool.

Ms Hockings encouraged the community to contact her at president@ pottsvillecommunity.com