Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government's $130b wage subsidy package at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government's $130b wage subsidy package at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Business

There’s a slight catch to the $1500 payment for businesses

Jodie Callcott
31st Mar 2020 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONEY is on the way for businesses who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis - but you will have to be patient.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced the government would provide $1500 a fortnight per employee to businesses.

This is for full and part time and casuals who have been with their employer for 12 months.

The government will pay the money to employers who will then pay it to staff to keep them employed.

Employers will receive the money in the first week of May and it will be backdated to March 30.

A Tweed accountant welcomed the payment in support of sole traders and business owners.

However, he acknowledged the month-long wait would be tough.

Jared Humes from Fusion Accounting Solutions said that to be eligible for the payment, businesses would have to prove a 30 per cent downturn compared to last year.

He said staff who were stood down after February 29 onwards would be eligible for the payment.

Mr Humes said if the employee earned more than $1500 a fortnight before tax, the employer would have to top up the payment to the original salary before tax.

He said at this stage employers needed to register their interest on the Australian Taxation Office website and wait for further instruction.

He encouraged staff, employers or sole traders to contact their accountant if they would struggle to make ends meet until payments started.

"We might be able to develop strategies to maximise stimulus packages from earlier announcements," Mr Humes said.

"There's other options such as deferring ATO debt and talking to your bank that has your loan to help ease the cash flow burden.

"People who are renting, contact your landlord or real estate agent and negotiate your terms."

He said the finer details of the Jobkeeper package were yet to be released and advised those who are affected to be patient.

Learn more about the Jobseeker Payment here, treasury.gov.au/sites/default/files/2020-03/Fact_sheet_supporting_businesses_4.pdf

More Stories

australian taxation office coronavirus jobkeeper payment scott morrison twdbusiness twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re scared’: Kiwi sisters step up where PM won’t

        premium_icon ‘We’re scared’: Kiwi sisters step up where PM won’t

        News Sorely disappointed at the lack of support being offered to Kiwis on the Gold Coast, sisters Awhi Gray and Marama Gray are taking matters into their own hands.

        • 31st Mar 2020 3:55 PM
        'NOT ALONE': How a M'bah army vet changed his career path

        premium_icon 'NOT ALONE': How a M'bah army vet changed his career path

        News Nicholas Stanford followed in the footsteps of a family legacy

        NURSES PLEA: Virus safety equitment stolen from our hospital

        premium_icon NURSES PLEA: Virus safety equitment stolen from our hospital

        News Hand sanitiser stolen from Tweed Hospital has sparked an urgent plea

        Tweed rates freeze up for debate at council

        premium_icon Tweed rates freeze up for debate at council

        News Two motions to Tweed council suggest ways to ease pandemic’s burden