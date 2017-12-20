There's festive fun aplenty at Tweed City

CHRISTMAS TIME: Tweed City Shopping Centre is full of festive activities in the lead-up to Christmas.

CHRISTMAS TIME: Tweed City Shopping Centre is full of festive activities in the lead-up to Christmas. contributed

IT DEFINITELY looks and sounds a lot like Christmas at Tweed City Shopping Centre, with 12 Days of Entertainment under way in the countdown to Santa's arrival.

The Christmas Village, located outside JB Hi Fi, is temporary home to Santa and Mrs Claus and provides an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa along with storytelling and other fun activities.

Carols performed by roving musicians also grace the halls of the shopping centre.

The centre's outdoor dining precinct, The Cove, is home to live entertainment and a festive atmosphere in the evenings.

There will be extended trading hours across the centre in the lead-up to Christmas, from today.

To celebrate the joy of Christmas, Tweed City will be giving away 1000 free movie tickets for the newly refurbished Hoyts Tweed City.

To take advantage of this give-away, visit the promotional staff inside the centre after 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

Tweed City Shopping Centre marketing manager Megan White said it was a great opportunity to explore the revamped cinema, which has been fitted out with new reclining seats.

"We want as many people as possible to visit the movies as our guests this holiday season, so that they can try out the new recliner seats for themselves,” Ms White said.

Meanwhile, each child who poses for a photo with Santa will get a free Christmas tree ornament to take home.

While you're finishing

off the Christmas

shopping, there's also an opportunity to support a good cause with gift wrapping on offer in support of the Red Cross.

More details on holiday entertainment and giveaways at tweedcity.com.au.

