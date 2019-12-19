Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino man Robbie Gambley (right) with Justice Peter McClellan at Parliament House on the day Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered a national apology to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse. Justice McClellan was the Chief Royal Commissioner of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse from January 2013 to December 2017.
Casino man Robbie Gambley (right) with Justice Peter McClellan at Parliament House on the day Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered a national apology to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse. Justice McClellan was the Chief Royal Commissioner of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse from January 2013 to December 2017.
Politics

Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

Liana Turner
19th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man who withdrew his National Redress Scheme claim due to a quagmire of red tape has begun the process again.

Casino man Robbie Gambley withdrew his original claim a few months ago, describing the process as "cruel" and complex.

At a young age, Mr Gambley was subjected to abuse by his science teacher.

He said his case was made more complex by the history of a Victims' Services payment - which has since been paid back - and a sum related to a subsequent civil case he brought against his attacker.

He felt he was being penalised for the "benefit" he'd drawn from those payments.

"They will take a deduction out of my total payment and they will claim that I benefited from that," he said.

"It's just outrageous.

"The National Redress Scheme was supposed to right the wrongs but they're penny-pinching and doing little cruel things.

"That's the thing that's upsetting me."

Mr Gambley said he was being assisted in his new claim by the organisation Knowmore.

He's been told he could be facing a three to 12 month wait.

But he said he was "really upset" that some, like terminally ill Goonellabah man Vernon Wilson, had faced a long wait to have their claims processed.

"That should be done as expeditiously as possible," Mr Gambley said.

"It's just very cruel and very sad that people are forced to suffer like that.

"There's no compassion.

"People have suffered enough, why make them suffer more?

"I don't care if I have to wait an extra two to three months for my claim, if people like that (have their claims processed) straight away."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks knowmore national redress scheme royal commission child sexual abuse
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas spirit fills the air at Gold Airport

        premium_icon Christmas spirit fills the air at Gold Airport

        Entertainment Passengers at Gold Coast Airport will be treated a host of festive activities planned for the holiday season

        Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail

        premium_icon Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail

        Crime A farmer charged with sexually assaulting a child will return home

        Drug bunker under neighbours’ property leads to jail time

        premium_icon Drug bunker under neighbours’ property leads to jail time

        Crime A MAN has been sentenced for cultivating marijuana in a bunker on his neighbours’...

        Tweed man arrested for sexual assaults on southern Gold Coast

        premium_icon Tweed man arrested for sexual assaults on southern Gold...

        Breaking Gold Coast detectives will tomorrow apply for the extradition of a 22-year-old man...