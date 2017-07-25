21°
There's plenty of tools in the hire shed

Aisling Brennan
| 25th Jul 2017 2:10 PM
TOOL TIME: Kennards Hire Tweed Heads manager Derek Shore can help get any job done.
TOOL TIME: Kennards Hire Tweed Heads manager Derek Shore can help get any job done. Scott Powick

GETTING any DIY job done can be tricky without the right tools but at the new Kennards Hire Tweed Heads branch it's easy to find the right piece of equipment.

We chat with Kennards Hire Queensland area manager of operations Steve Le Prou about the Tweed Heads branch and its new drive-through hire options.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? For us we are a well-known brand and the main challenge would be to make sure that we live up to the high standards that Kennards Hire sets in the industry and to be trusted as the go to business when it comes to hire in Tweed Heads and the surrounding region.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed? For us it's an extension of the business into a vibrant fast moving economy in Tweed Heads that has plenty of growth opportunities and to support a rapidly extending economy.

How does the new branch stand out from other hire companies?

As a drive-through 'mobility' hire site, this makes it really convenient for everyone. And, for tradies in a rush, they can book online and simply drive through to get what they need on the way to the job.

What are your future plans for the business? Firstly to establish the business in Tweed Heads that is a priority, then we would look to expand our product range to include some of our specialised business units such as Pump and Power, Concrete Care, Traffic, Lift and Shift, and Test and Measure, all adding to our ability to give the customer a full range of equipment options to help them with their needs.

Fast Facts

For more information about the Kennards Hire Tweed Heads branch, contact:

20 Machinery Dr, Tweed Heads South

(07) 5513 2000

