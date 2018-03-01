Therese Kerr helps businesswomen find their strength

EMPOWERMENT: Chef Kate McAloon and Therese Kerr are guest speakers at the Sassy Business Chicks' International Women's Day lunch next week.

EMPOWERMENT: Chef Kate McAloon and Therese Kerr are guest speakers at the Sassy Business Chicks' International Women's Day lunch next week. Scott Powick

THE divine feminine is rising up and two Tweed women are at the helm of that ride.

Businesswoman Therese Kerr and chef Kate McAloon will be sharing their unique stories of working in the health industry at the Sassy Business Chick's luncheon to mark International Women's Day next Thursday, March 8.

As an organic beauty manufacturer, inspirational guest speaker and mum to international supermodel Miranda Kerr, Ms Kerr is used to carving her own path out in the business world and said she believes it's possible for every woman to find success.

"I'm a big supporter of women going into business and making a difference,” Ms Kerr said.

"We are coming into a time where women are actually stepping up and I think it's because of our compassion and concern about where we're heading as a society.”

Ms Kerr said women were key to shaping the world in a way that is beneficial to promoting stability in the workplace by having a "gracious strength”.

"I honestly believe with all my heart, and with all due respect to men, that women will transform this world and in relation to where we're finding ourselves,” Ms Kerr said.

"It used to be a masculine strength for many years and I worked in that as the only female financial controller in a big international company where everyone else was male. I'm certainly not a feminist by any stretch but there's still a disparity in the senior positions that are held between men and women.

"I think it's important that women are recognised.

"I personally specialise in the chemical toxicity front and where we're finding ourselves in relation to illness, where we're finding our children's health, where we're finding the state of the planet - I believe women will be the ones to step up because of their compassion.

"We're seeing a rise of that divine feminine and men are embracing it.”

After working around the globe in the homes of the rich and famous, including Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Steven Spielberg, renowned chef Kate McAloon said her success stemmed from her passion for healthy cooking.

"You only live so long and if you're not enjoying what you're doing, what are you doing it for?” Ms McAloon said.

"If you don't like it, you can change it.”

The international chef will be sharing her secrets at the Sassy Business Chick's International Women's Day Luncheon alongside Therese Kerr.

"International Women's Day is really celebrating the economic, social, cultural and political involvement of women and recognising them,” Ms Kerr said.