They'll build on goodwill: Community lends help

Mitchell Crawley | 18th Mar 2017 3:02 PM
WORKING BEE: The team at work at the Kingscliff Mini School.
WORKING BEE: The team at work at the Kingscliff Mini School.

NEIGHBOURS say a Tweed preschool resembled scenes from popular television series The Block as they watched a community of volunteers at work on the first stage of the Kingscliff Mini School redevelopment.

The not-for-profit provider, which has more than 200 applications for its 52 placements each year, is relying on goodwill to meet a shortfall in Federal Government funding as it looks to expand and meet the community's growing needs. Lindy Andrews, the school's director, said more than 50 volunteers recently took part in a working bee to complete stage one of its redevelopment, with the bulk of those provided by Tweed Coast Church.

"It was really humbling for us,” Ms Andrews said.

"We know it's a great cause, we know the contribution we make to the community by teaching these children, and we've been established for nearly 30 years and been affiliated with the community for that long, but to have so many people come on board and support us when we need it meant so much.

"To have them give back to us was overwhelming.”

The working bee came about through a collaboration between the builder Sanctuary 28 and the church, as well as staff and parents associated with the school.

Jono Kerridge, Tweed Coast Church pastor, said his congregation had 200 adult members at services each Sunday and many tradespeople.

"We're just here for the community,” he said. "To be supportive and to help people in a practical way. We're not looking for anything else, just to help where we can.”

Anna Broomfield, of Sanctuary 28, said the builders were "thrilled” to have been involved in the project and were looking forward to the mini school welcoming more students in 2018. She said other local businesses had also helped, donating materials and money. Fundraising continues to meet costs of the works. The redevelopment will happen over four stages and needs more community goodwill to see it completed.

Mini School

To help, phone: 02 6674 2750 or contribute at: www.gofundme.com/

kingscliff-mini-school

