MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 18: Jordan De Goey of the Magpies kicks during a Collingwood Magpies AFL training session at the Holden Centre on May 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
AFL

Temperature checks as AFL players hit training track

by Kate Salemme and Lauren Wood
18th May 2020 12:50 PM
They're back! AFL players have returned to their clubs this morning to resume training ahead of the season's restart from June 11.

Players will train in groups of eight for one week of non-contact training before being able to resume full training next week as preparations ramp up for the resumption of games.

Collingwood was one of the first clubs to hit the track this morning, with star Jordan De Goey in the first training group.

Veteran forward Ben Reid has also started training at the Holden Centre, while Levi Greenwood, who is returning from a knee reconstruction, is also in the first group.

 

Jordan De Goey in action this morning. Picture: Getty
Brody Mihocek on the training track. Picture: Getty
Brodie Grundy has returned with an impressive moustache. Picture: Getty
Reigning premiers Richmond are also back training at Punt Rd, with Dustin Martin one of the first to begin.

Martin joined premiership skipper Trent Cotchin, Dion Prestia and Josh Caddy in the sunbathed training session this morning.

While some clubs might choose to separate their star players in training groups to avoid a wipe-out should one player become infected with COVID-19, Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said there had been little method in splitting the groups, saying team synergy outweighed the risks.

 

Dustin Martin in action at Punt Rd. Picture: Getty
Trent Cotchin helps with drink bottles. Picture: Getty
"We've just backed in our system," he said.

"At the end of the day, you worry about what we can control. Our backs are all together, our mids are all together. We've got an understanding of what that looks like, but the connection of how we play is vitally important.

"For us, it was about let's get the connection of our team up and going straight away. We've got great faith in our players with regard to the hygiene … social distancing. They've been very well educated with that, so we're very confident they'll be OK.

"Our biggest No. 1 priority is getting our side playing together as quickly as we can in this three-week period."

 

Patrick Cripps in action. Picture: Getty
Sam Docherty in action this morning at Ikon Park. Picture: Getty
Eddie Betts looked happy to be back. Picture: Getty
Sydney players, including superstar Lance Franklin have also already started training.

North Melbourne players have also arrived at Arden St, with players having their temperatures checked by staff as they enter.

Bulldogs players have also returned to Whitten Oval, with temperature checks being completed outside.

Stay tuned here as we bring you the latest news and photos as training resumes.

 

Lance Franklin runs laps with Will Hayward. Picture: Getty
Franklin in action this morning. Picture: Getty
Originally published as They're back! Temperature checks as players hit training track

De Goey in action.
Scott Pendlebury hits the track. Picture: Getty
Then gets down to business. Picture: Getty
