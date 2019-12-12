Menu
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Crime

Thieves allegedly steal 25,000 litres of drinking water

Jodie Callcott
12th Dec 2019 9:20 AM
POLICE are investigating the theft of 25,000 litres after Tweed Shire Council discovered the water was stolen from its Murwillumbah facility.

The alleged theft comes just days before council impose Level 2 water restrictions.

Between 8 – 9pm on Monday, a tanker, accompanied by a utility, allegedly drove into Murwillumbah and stole 25,000 litres of water.

CCTV footage shows the heist and identified the vehicles, which has been given to police.

Council’s general manager Troy Green said the operators of the commercial truck and utility could expect a knock on the door from police.

“The theft of a very large volume of drinking water is a criminal act and we will be seeking to prosecute the offenders,” said Mr Green.

“The Tweed goes on to Level 2 restrictions from tomorrow when we will be asking every resident to save 50 litres of water every day, so we certainly will not tolerate any theft of this precious resource.’’

