Thieves put safety of locals at risk: Tweed Shire Council

THE council has slammed thieves who hit a set of temporary traffic lights that were in place to protect motorists from driving near a section of Hogans Road where a landslip occurred.

Traffic on the winding and steep section of road had been reduced to one lane and the lights were installed due to safety concerns.

The thieves hit the temporary traffic lights at Upper Duroby on Saturday night, stealing the batteries and causing the lights to shut down.

The supplier of the lights, powered by a solar photovoltaic panel and backed-up by battery, has advised Tweed Shire Council it may take a week to get the traffic lights back in operation due to the damage done.

"The only other alternative we have is to close the road at the landslip, forcing residents to make a long detour around,” Tweed Shire Council Acting Senior Construction Engineer Bob Hanby said.

The council has installed a give-way sign at the end of the section that provides the greatest sight distance of the road ahead and placed small blinking lights at either end of the landslip in a bid to protect the public.

There has been six similar attacks over the past two months, the council said.

"Every time this happens motorists are placed at risk of meeting another vehicle head-on on a one-way section and being forced out on to a landslip area that may not hold,” he said.

"The community should be outraged that these thieves are placing them at a heightened risk of having a serious accident or being unduly inconvenienced by a road trafficable under one-way conditions being closed due to safety concerns.

"Please report all suspicious behaviour around our worksites and depots by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Council's after hours number 1800 818 326. Don't confront the thieves, just make that call and give what information you can to the police.

"A vehicle parked near roadworks at night is suspicious; a vehicle towing a trailer with plant in the back at night is suspicious.”