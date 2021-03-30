Thieves risk their lives as water meters stolen

At least four council-owned water meters have been stolen from commercial properties in Tweed Heads South, prompting Tweed Shire Council to issue a safety warning to those responsible.

The council's Water and Wastewater Operations manager, Brie Jowett, said 40-50mm water meters were of little value to anyone except the council and the thieves were putting their lives at unnecessary risk.

"Electrical contractors have historically used water pipes as an additional point to earth the electrics of a property," Mrs Jowett said.

"People cutting these metal pipes, like we've seen with these recent thefts, subject themselves to the risk of electrocution which could result in serious injury or even death.

"We know of four thefts so far which have been reported to the council as the customers have come to work to find they have no water - there may be more."

The weekend's incidents closely resemble a spate of water meter thefts in June 2014, when 17 water meters were stolen from commercial properties in Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads South over the course of a week.

Council officers have reported all water meters stolen over the weekend to the police and are assisting them in their investigations.

"We're also in touch with scrap metal dealers, who will be provided with serial numbers for the water meters, so they too can assist in tracking these stolen meters down and ensure the perpetrators are caught," Mrs Jowett said.

"It's disappointing as replacing each stolen meter will cost Council at least $3,000 and that cost will ultimately be borne by ratepayers."

Community members who might have seen any suspicious behaviour in the Greenway Drive industrial area at Tweed Heads South are urged to contact their nearest police station or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Council is also arranging for increased security patrols of business areas and is investigating what CCTV footage is available.