Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was starring in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims, thieves were stealing one of his most prized possessions.
While Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was starring in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims, thieves were stealing one of his most prized possessions.
Crime

Thieves target Lions star in overnight raid

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have stolen Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron's Mercedes-Benz while he was in Melbourne playing in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims last night.

In a tweet this morning, Cameron's Lions teammate Mitch Robinson asked followers to contact the players if they had seen anything suspicious around the star forward's million-dollar Norman Park home.

According to police, a break and enter was reported at the Norman Park residence at about 6.45am.

It's believed the white Mercedes-Benz, number plate 400 ZFT, was stolen between about 10.30pm last night and 6am this morning.

Charlie Cameron played for the All Stars in the Charity State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Charlie Cameron played for the All Stars in the Charity State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

 

The Brisbane Lions team was contacted about the matter and said the players would not be commenting.

"We won't be commenting publicly on this matter as it is a police investigation," a Brisbane Lion spokesperson said.

charlie cameron lions theft

Just In

    Man's body found on road

    Man's body found on road
    • 29th Feb 2020 11:35 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

        LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

        News This weekend is the last chance to deck out your home with a new art piece while raising money for the region’s wildlife.

        Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

        premium_icon Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

        Crime Revenge porn victim says police ridiculed and laughed at her

        Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

        premium_icon Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

        News Centrelink responds to claims there is a plan to close offices

        Elephant mosquito surge threatens QLD

        Elephant mosquito surge threatens QLD

        Health Experts predict virus outbreak spread by surge in mosquito numbers