Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

Ali Kuchel
12th Feb 2020 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM
ARMED with loaded and shortened guns, two people have led police on a dramatic chase through Gatton, ending up in floodwaters.

On Saturday night, Gatton police attempted to pull over a car on Ballentine St when a 27-year-old Newton man and 33-year-old Newton woman took off along Tenthill Creek Road before crashing the stolen Suzuki Vitara into Clarke Bridge and submerging the car in floodwaters.

The duo fled from the vehicle where police located several firearms, some loaded, and other property, which was stolen from Meringandan.

Sgt Curtin said officers arrested the duo the following morning.

They were charged with a number of offences, including break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing firearms, possession of firearms, unlawful possession of a weapon.

Sgt Curtin said police were also investigating the duo's involvement in a break-and-enter at Vanderfields in Gatton.

"Subsequent investigations recovered a John Deere side-by-side ATV," Sgt Curtin said.

The two were remanded in custody and are expected to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

