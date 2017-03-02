Things of Stone and Wood hit the road for birthday celebration

Things of Stone and Wood, makers of iconic hit, Happy Birthday, Helen, play Currumbin's Sound Lounge on Saturday, April 1.

NOW 25 years since their mainstream breakthrough, '90s chart toppers Things of Stone and Wood are back on the road.

Following on from a sell-out tour in 2014, the band known for their smash-hit Happy Birthday Helen will play Currumbin's Sound Lounge as part of their Yearning Tour for 2017.

What started out as an ode to lead singer Greg Arnold's now wife, Happy Birthday Helen became a staple of Australian radio, landing the group an APRA Songwriter of the Year award.

While the song launched the band's fame, The Yearning's other singles in Share This Wine, Rock This Boat and Single Perfect Raindrop also hit the charts.

"Touring again showed us just how much the band had meant in so many people's lives, not just our own,” Arnold said.

"The Yearning is still such a special record for us and it's interesting how many people have their different favourites on there.

"It's not all about Happy Birthday Helen.”

The band plays Sound Lounge on Saturday, April 1.

For tickets, visit: www.thingsofstoneandwood.com.