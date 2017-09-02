Things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Mavis's kitchen head chef Pepe Garcia prepares for the Father's Day Food Festival with children Leon and Martina in Uki.

1. Father's Day fun

MAVIS'S Kitchen and Cabins is the place to be for dad's big day tomorrow, with world flavours and outdoor fun planned for their Father's Day Food Festival. Enjoy delightful dishes, coffee and wine among the restaurant's 30 acres of gardens at the foot of Mt Warning. maviseskitchen.com.au.

2. Merchant Navy day

WHAT started as an idea becomes a reality on Sunday when the community celebrates the official opening of a permanent memorial for merchant seafarers at Point Danger. On International Merchant Navy Day, the monument - made from an anchor salvaged from the wreck of the SS Alberta, which was rescued off Fingal Point in 1990 after 100 years underwater - will be unveiled. The dedication begins at 11am.

3. Finals season

THE Cudgen Hornets will be shooting for a second-straight grand final appearance when they face Marist Brothers at Ned Byrne Oval, Kingscliff tomorrow. With ladies league tag kicking the action off at 10.15am, finals day combined with Cudgen Leagues Club facilities promises a fun day out.

Cudgen Hornet Josh Sleba attempts to break a Marist Brothers' tackle Mike Donnelly

4. Ear therapy

SINGER-songwriter and Australian music great Richard Clapton returns to the stage at Twin Towns tonight. The Girls on the Avenue hitmaker has transcended generations and always delivers a great, rocking show. Tickets from $45. Visit twintowns.com.au.