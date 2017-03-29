THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

The cast of The Real Inspector Hound which plays Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

1. Yoga at Mt Warning

JOIN instructor Julia for a light-hearted, flowing and inspiring yoga session in the peaceful natural surrounds of Mt Warning Rainforest Park.

Julia teaches yoga in a fun safe and playful way. Her classes include flowing vinyasa sequences as well as alignment work, including working with props. Classes are on Tuesdays and Sundays and cost $15. Phone Julia Wunder: 0473 452 662.

2. Business event

HEAD to the Murwillumbah Business Networking Breakfast this Thursday at Dragon Cafe, King St, Murwillumbah, for relaxed, casual business networking. The event is open to local business owners and professionals. Cost is breakfast and coffee. Contact Olwen Anderson on 0427 558 870.

3. Inspector Hound

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company presents the brilliant Tom Stoppard farce, The Real Inspector Hound until April 1 at Murwillumbah Civic Centre. The Real Inspector Hound is one of Stoppard's most-performed plays, with an intriguing plot that blurs the boundaries between actor, audience and critic. Evening shows start at 8pm with cabaret-style seating. For further information and tickets go to murwillumbah

theatrecompany.com or phone Lesley: 02 6672 6753.

4. Youth Festival

THE Momentum Youth Festival hosted by the Cabarita Youth Services will be held at Ambrose Brown Park, Pottsville, on Saturday, April 1, from 3-9pm. It's part of National Youth Week.