THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

1. Farmers' markets

FOR fresh produce, visit the Murwillumbah Farmers' Markets every Wednesday from 7-11am at the Murwillumbah Showground.

The market has a focus on produce grown and sourced from Murwillumbah and its surrounding areas. Head along to meet the growers and talk about how local fresh foods are produced.

2. Business breakfast

TRY the Murwillumbah Business Networking Breakfast for relaxed, casual business networking with local business owners and professionals. The event is at Dragon Cafe on King St at Murwillumbah on Thursday.

Contact co-ordinator Olwen Anderson for information on 0427558870.

3. New exhibition

FROM Friday, $10 will get you a look at the Tweed Regional Gallery's first international touring exhibition, David Hockney: Words and Pictures, featuring works by one of the most influential living artists. David Hockey has been described as "arguably Britain's greatest living painter”.

4. Jazz club gig

GO AND enjoy a night of fabulous music at the Tweed Valley Jazz Club Monthly Gig at Condong Bowls Club this Friday. At 6pm the Early Birds kick off the entertainment before Goodman Swings Again takes to the stage at 7.30pm. Guests are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes and join the fun; bookings can be made by phone 0266722238. Cost: $15 for members; $20 for visitors.