SWELL Sculpture Festival in Currumbin will bring together an eclectic mix of sculptures from national and international artists this week.
Whats On

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

Steve Vivian
by
19th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

1. The Church

ONE of Australia's favourite bands of the 1980s, new wave/psychedelic rockers The Church, will grace the Kingscliff Beach Hotel stage this Friday night, belting out tracks from their albums Man Woman Life Death Infinity and Further/ Deeper. Tickets available at just more than $40 a pop. Doors open from 8pm.

2. Moo Oz Fest

IF you're a fan of Tweed's incredible local music scene, then this Saturday's Moo Oz Fest at Cudgen Leagues Club is a must. The Gimme Shelter concert is for a good cause, as the festival raises funds to support people in Tweed suffering from homelessness. Bands kick-off from 9am. Tickets at trybooking.com.

3. Car boot market

DON'T have enough stuff for a garage sale but want to palm off some your surplus goods and make a tidy little profit? Then the Cabarita Beach car boot market from 8am this Saturday is your de-cluttering dream. $20 a site (1 car + 1 3x3 marquee). Email curlcreative@ outlook.com to book a space.

4. SWELL sculptures

THE sands of Currumbin Beach have transformed into a brilliant collection of one-off works of art for the 16th SWELL Sculpture Festival. The exhibition showcases the works of local, national and international artists in a one-of-kind setting. Located at Currumbin Beach. Ends Sunday.

Tweed Daily News

