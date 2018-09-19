THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...
1. The Church
ONE of Australia's favourite bands of the 1980s, new wave/psychedelic rockers The Church, will grace the Kingscliff Beach Hotel stage this Friday night, belting out tracks from their albums Man Woman Life Death Infinity and Further/ Deeper. Tickets available at just more than $40 a pop. Doors open from 8pm.
2. Moo Oz Fest
IF you're a fan of Tweed's incredible local music scene, then this Saturday's Moo Oz Fest at Cudgen Leagues Club is a must. The Gimme Shelter concert is for a good cause, as the festival raises funds to support people in Tweed suffering from homelessness. Bands kick-off from 9am. Tickets at trybooking.com.
3. Car boot market
DON'T have enough stuff for a garage sale but want to palm off some your surplus goods and make a tidy little profit? Then the Cabarita Beach car boot market from 8am this Saturday is your de-cluttering dream. $20 a site (1 car + 1 3x3 marquee). Email curlcreative@ outlook.com to book a space.
4. SWELL sculptures
THE sands of Currumbin Beach have transformed into a brilliant collection of one-off works of art for the 16th SWELL Sculpture Festival. The exhibition showcases the works of local, national and international artists in a one-of-kind setting. Located at Currumbin Beach. Ends Sunday.