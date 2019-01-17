Menu
SEAHORSE: Surf Life Saving's ground-breaking and award-winning Seahorse Nippers program provides an opportunity for children with disabilities to have fun in the surf and learn vital water safety skills, all while under the supervision of qualified surf lifesavers.
News

Things to do this week

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Jan 2019 5:00 PM

1. Bargain city

GRAB a great bargain at the public trustee deceased estate auction on Saturday, January 19.

There's a selection of quality goods up for bid, which can be viewed on Friday, January 18 from 9am-4pm and on the day from 9am.

The auction starts at 10am at the Tweed Heads Auction House, 17 Enid St, Tweed Heads.

2. Surfing champions

The Far North Coast Branch of Disabled Surfing Australia is hitting the waves on Saturday, January 19 at Kingscliff Beach from 10am.

No registration required just show up on the day.

Volunteers are able to sign up from 9am.

There's also a barbecue lunch provided for those involved.

