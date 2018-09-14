THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Drought Fest at the Haven Bar in Murwillumbah this weekend is packed with great live music and will lend a hand to farmers affected by drought.

Drought Fest at the Haven Bar in Murwillumbah this weekend is packed with great live music and will lend a hand to farmers affected by drought.

1. Ukitopia

UKITOPIA, the festival in the beautiful village of Uki, is in the thick of its 10-year celebrations this weekend. One scarcely needs an excuse to travel to the picturesque hamlet, which is the gateway to Mount Warning, but this showcase of some of the most exquisite art, fashion and local design from the region is the perfect added incentive. Visit www.ukitopia.com.

2. Drought Fest

THE Haven Bar on Wharf St, Murwillumbah is already a fab hang-out spot on a weekend - especially of a Sunday afternoon during the weekly open mic jam session. But the music and festivity is turning up a notch this weekend when the venue hosts Drought Fest, raising money for drought-affected farmers, with a huge line-up of great live acts from 6.30pm tonight and 3pm Sunday.

3. Cheer on the Tigers

IT'S taken the Tweed Tigers women's team just a short time to reach their first grand final in club history. But that doesn't mean it was easy. Before joining the club, many players had never picked up a footy. The improvement has been exponential ever since. The Tweed will be getting right behind these pioneers when they take on Lismore in today's grand final in Byron Bay at 12.25pm.

4. Rugby at Robina

TICKETS are still available for the big rugby union international tonight when the Wallabies take on Argentina in Robina. Just a 25-minute drive away from the Tweed, CBUS Super Stadium will see a (hopefully) reinvigorated Wallabies side rise after their much-needed 23-18 win over the Springboks last weekend to give the Pumas a run for their money. Starts 8pm. See ticketek.com.au.