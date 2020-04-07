Menu
Third Tassie coronavirus death, national death toll 46

by STAFF WRITERS
7th Apr 2020 3:00 PM

A MAN in his 80s who tested positive for coronavirus has died at the North West Regional Hospital today.

Tasmania has now recorded three deaths from the virus, bringing the national death toll to 46.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Tony Lawler said the man was a passenger aboard the Ruby Princess.

"On behalf of the Tasmanian Health Service, the Department of Health, and all the dedicated staff at the North West Regional Hospital, I extend my condolences to the man's family and loved ones," Prof Lawler said.

"Out of respect, it is not appropriate to make further comment about this matter.

"An outbreak management team continues to identify and contact any person who has had close contact with staff diagnosed with coronavirus to ensure necessary actions are taken.

"If any staff member or patient is determined to be a close contact of these cases, they will be contacted and advised of what action they need to take.

"We acknowledge the current situation is creating concern, both for staff and for the community. We are taking every action in accordance with best advice to ensure possible contacts are identified as quickly as possible. The safety of our patients and our dedicated staff remain our highest priority, and there may be some disruption to normal hospital operations while our investigation continues."

 

