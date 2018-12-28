Thirsty for some iconic Aussie beats this summer

ICONIC: Thirsty Merc will perform at the Coolangatta Hotel on December 30.

THE Coolangatta Hotel is gearing up for a huge end of year celebration when it hosts Thirsty Merc on Sunday, December 30.

In 2014 Thirsty Merc marked the 10-year anniversary since the release of their self-

titled, double platinum, debut LP with an Acoustic Anniversary Album and national tour.

Affectionately dubbed AAA, the album was a collection of acoustic interpretations of fan favourites including the band's biggest hits, 20 Good Reasons, In The Summertime, Someday Someday, and Mousetrap Heart.

Those new recordings highlighted the band's musicianship and the acoustic production perfectly showcased the worldclass songwriting ability of the band's lead singer, Rai Thistlethwayte.

Having released three critically acclaimed albums with more than 200,000 album sales under their belt, a finalist in the APRA Song of the Year for 20 Good Reasons (which also reached No. 1 on iTunes in Australia) and three ARIA Award nominations, Thirsty Merc are one of Australia's finest live acts and their songs have become part of the fabric of Australia's musical landscape.

Thirsty Merc will be performing in the main bar at the Coolangatta Hotel on Sunday, December 30 supported by The Fat Albert Trio from 2pm (Qld).

Tickets are $25 + BF on Oztix

WOW: Lisa Hunt is at Cooly Hotel on New Year's Eve. Contributed

And to see in the New Year, the Cooly will be hosting the sensational Lisa Hunt and The Big Duo for night of great music in the Balcony Bar.

Lisa Hunt is one of the most popular acts on the Gold Coast and she always delivers a dynamic show full of old favourites, contemporary hits and a lot of fun.

This promises to be a great night with canapes on the balcony and a great vantage point to see the fireworks.

Tickets are $30 plus booking fee through Oztix and this is an 18+ evening with valid ID required.