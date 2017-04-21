This Casuarina mum is helping parents sleep like a baby

NAP TIME: The Sleep Mama Kylie Camps with her twin boys teaches other parents tips for sleeping.

THERE'S nothing more important than sleep - just ask this Casuarina mother of two.

Raising twin boys, Kylie Camps and her husband Matt quickly discovered lack of sleep can cause havoc with parenting.

"We sort of hit rock bottom because we became so sleep deprived we weren't functioning,” Ms Camps said.

"We then decided we have to make a change to help these babies sleep.

"It was such a tough time for us not getting enough sleep, and that's what sparked our curiosity and interest in how we can help babies sleep and what methods are available.

"I enrolled to complete my certification in infancy sleep consultancy.”

The Sleep Mama's Kylie Camps and her husband Matt practise kind parenting with their twin boys. Scott Powick

Using her experiences, MsCamps aimed to help other parents with their struggling, sleepless babies and before she knew it, she became an international success, with many mums and dads looking to her for help.

"We began as an in-house consultation service,” MsCamps said.

"We realised there was a huge demand for it as we got busier and we were booked out weeks in advance.”

So Ms Camps created The Sleep Mama online resource for parents to learn some tips and tricks.

"The Sleep Mama is an online resource for parents around the world,” MsCamps said.

"It's a place they can come to gain the knowledge, the tips and support they need to help their babies and their toddlers sleep.”

Having personal experience, Ms Camps can attest to how vital sleep is to function every day, especially for babies.

"Sleep is so underrated,” she said.

"For babies, they're never developing more in their life than they are as an infant.

"Their cells are constantly reproducing and replacing themselves. It's a time of extreme growth and development.”

Ms Camps said adequate sleep was vital in infants for the development of their physical growth and emotional growth and conditioning.

Parents are able to access a multitude of resources on The Sleep Mama website and social media platforms.

"We've also just expanded into toddler behaviour, so it's a place they can come to learn how to communicate, manage and enjoy toddlerhood,” Ms Camps said.

"We found so many parents got their head around having a baby and then next minute they turn into a toddler almost overnight and they've got these new behaviours and ways of expressing themselves.”

Having the online resources has allowed parents to connect with others who are in the same situation, which Ms Camps said was important to prevent feeling isolated.

"We found when the boys weren't sleeping it felt incredibly isolating,” she said.

"You felt like no one else had experienced this. You feel incredibly alone and almost like you're failing as a parent. If you're only getting two to four hours sleep in a 24-hour period, you are not functioning well.”

The Sleep Mama has attracted a big following of mums and mums-to-be, as seen at the latest Biggest Baby Shower event on the Gold Coast.

"We realised how much the mums loved connecting and meeting other mums,” Ms Camps said.

"A baby that doesn't sleep is a baby that doesn't sleep, no matter if it's in America or here.

"So it's a real buzz to see parents connect and discuss how they're feeling.”

The Sleep Mama will be holding its next Biggest Baby Shower on Sunday, June 18, at Osteria, Casuarina.

Where to go

For more about The Sleep Mama, or to inquire about future events, visit:

www.thesleep mama.com

www.facebook.com/the sleepmama