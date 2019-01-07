This controversial comedian is back to make you laugh

CONTROVERSIAL comedian Austen Tayshus will perform his hilarious and politically incorrect comedy show at the Currumbin RSL on Wednesday night. ((Jan 9))

Known for his larger than life dark jokes, Tayshus is used to making people laugh, but said he also makes a lot of people angry.

It's this polarising humour that has seen Tayshus been pushed through a window at a pub and had beer cans thrown at him by a bunch of angry miners, yet he continues to engage audiences with his rapid fire satirical assault.

A "loud mouth Ray Ban wearing” Tayshus burst onto the scene back in 1981, going gangbusters with his 83 hit 'Australiana' selling more than 200,000 units and going double platinum.

His appearance on Andrew Denton's Enough Rope on ABC TV was highly acclaimed and watched by over one million people around Australia.

He will be joined by the femme fatale of funny Mandy Nolan.

Austen Tayshus at Currumbin RSL on January 9 at 7.30pm.