This game is special for Tweed

TENSE: Former Tweed Seagulls captain Brad Davis said the rivalry match against Burleigh was always intense. John Gass

RUGBY LEAGUE: There are not many Intrust Super Cup games with as much feeling as Tweed versus Burleigh.

Many years of history and tense battles have cemented this fixture as a must-watch for the region's rugby league fans.

The traditional foes will renew their storied rivalry this weekend in Burleigh's backyard, Pizzey Park, in round three of the ISC.

Fixtures between the two proud clubs are usually physical, something former Tweed captain Brad Davis found out when he cracked the Tweed first grade side.

"Early in my career Burleigh were quiet dominant - as a new player to the club it was a shock to the system the physicality of those games,” the former premiership captain said.

"It is just another competition game at the end of the day but it is one that sticks out.”

Davis spent eight seasons with the Seagulls, preparing for the intensity and physicality it took to face the Bears.

The former captain said there was an underlying respect between the two clubs which added to the importance and significance of the fixture.

"There's a lot of mates and people you know who you are playing against,” he said.

"They are two very proud clubs who will not back down and won't give an inch so it resulted in some really tense matches.

"There is plenty of bragging rights so if you can knock the other one off there was plenty to be proud about.”

The rivalry is not restricted to the field, resonating with those who support the two clubs each week.

"For the supporters and the support staff who are really proud of their club, a win means they get to go home, have a drink and sit on the coach very proud of how their clubs has done,” Davis said.